Tripura: BSF IG Piyush Purushottamdas Patel Inspects Security Measures At Sabroom ICP; Officials Conduct Thorough Assessment Of Indo-Bangla Border Security

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2023: In a strategic move to assess and enhance security measures at the Indo-Bangla border, Inspector General Piyush Purushottamdas Patel, leading the 109 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a comprehensive inspection at Tripura’s Sabroom. The visit, which commenced at approximately 8:30 am, focused on the integrated check post (ICP) and its security arrangements along the Feni River at Maitri Setu in Sabroom under South Tripura district.

Accompanied by a team of BSF officers, including Second in Command Commander Dilip Kumar, the officials visited key locations such as Maitri Setu, ICP, and the Land Customs Station (LCS) to evaluate the overall security infrastructure in the area.

The primary objective of the visit was to scrutinize the security measures in place at the ICP, originally constructed on the Indo-Bangla border in Sabroom. The Land Port Authority staff assigned to the ICP provided detailed information to the BSF officials regarding the operational aspects and security protocols.

The team, dedicated to ensuring the integrity of the border and the safety of the region, diligently gathered insights into the functioning of the ICP during their visit. By 10:30 PM, the entire BSF team concluded their assessment at Sabroom, having gained valuable information to further fortify security arrangements along this crucial stretch of the Indo-Bangla border.