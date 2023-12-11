Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly Pledges Support For Tripura’s Tourism & Cricket Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 11, 2023: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday revealed his commitment to not only promoting Tripura Tourism but also contributing to the growth of cricket in the state.

The former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled his dual role during a press conference in the premises of Ujjayanta Palace, Agartala, following the formalization of his position as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism.

Expressing his delight at the appointment, Ganguly, reflecting on his first visit to Tripura in 1988, stated, “After 35 years, becoming the brand ambassador of tourism for this state is a significant opportunity.” He extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for entrusting him with this responsibility, pledging to showcase the state’s tourism potential nationally and globally.

During the press conference, Ganguly praised Agartala as a beautiful city, highlighting its stunning palace and the captivating beauty and traditions of the region. He underscored the North East region’s role as a source of pride for India, acknowledging its immense talent.

In addition to promoting tourism, Ganguly announced his readiness to contribute to the development of cricket in Tripura. Recognizing cricket as an emotional sport in India, he commended the state’s progress in the field and expressed hope for hosting large-scale cricket events in Tripura in the future.

Addressing the need for infrastructure, Ganguly urged the state government to expedite the construction of the cricket stadium, emphasizing, “If there can be an international match in neighboring Guwahati, why not here?” He concluded by offering to leverage his cricket experience to benefit Tripura cricket and accelerate the growth of the sport in the state.

He was accompanied by Tripura Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder and others.