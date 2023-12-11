MP Biplab Kumar Deb Raises Key Issues In Rajya Sabha, Advocates For Consumer Rights And Kashmir Reservations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 11, 2023: In a session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb addressed various critical matters, emphasizing the need for consumer protection and shedding light on key legislative changes.

MP Biplab Kumar Deb drew attention to the issue of delivery charges for cooking gas cylinders, stressing the importance of consumer awareness. He highlighted that the cost of cooking gas includes transportation charges, which some gas distribution centers fail to communicate to customers. In urban and semi-urban areas, consumers are burdened with additional transportation costs ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100. MP Deb urged Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Department Hardeep Singh Puri to take appropriate measures to rectify this situation and ensure fair treatment of consumers.

Further, MP Biplab Kumar Deb actively participated in discussions related to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2023. He applauded the bills for addressing the voices that went unheard for seven decades, emphasizing that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, those deserving proper recognition are finally getting it.

MP Deb underscored the significance of the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35, asserting that the highest court of the country had validated the correctness of that decision. He expressed deep concern for the plight of Pandits in Kashmir who endured unspeakable torture and brutal killings. Through the amendments in the bill, these individuals would be accorded the respect they rightfully deserve.

Highlighting the emotional and historical aspect of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, MP Biplab Kumar Deb stressed the need to educate the new generation about the atrocities faced by various religious and ethnic groups in the region. He acknowledged the significant positive change brought about in the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. In conclusion, MP Deb paid a solemn tribute to the souls of the slain scholars, observing a minute of silence to honour their memory.