BSF Tripura Frontier IG Piyush Puroshttamdas Patel Inaugurates Civic Action Program & Free Medical Camp For Border Residents

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2023: In a commendable display of community service, the 192 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) organized a Civic Action Programme and free medical camp on Tuesday for the border-residing population of vibrant villages including Bhagirath Para, Jenraipara, and Wansapara. The event, held near BOP BR Para, was inaugurated by Piyush Puroshuttamdas Patel, IPS, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters BSF Tripura, in the presence of Paramjeet Singh, DIG, SHQ BSF Teliamura, and CMS Rawat, Commandant, 192 Battalion of BSF, along with officers and jawans at the border.

During this comprehensive programme, various items were distributed to villagers, such as sewing machines with stands, ladies’ T-shirts, ladies’ slippers, study materials, school bags, water bottles, ball pens, sketch pens, notebooks, drawing books for students, and slide ladder rollers for Government Schools in BR Para and Wansapara. Additionally, sports equipment like volleyballs, nets, carom boards with coins, footballs, and football goalpost nets were provided for village sports clubs. Essential household items including water storage tanks, patilas, kadais, plastic chairs, solar LED lights, and canopies were also distributed. Dr. Ankur Sharma, Medical Officer of 192nd Battalion of BSF, and Dr. Pandab Chandra Das, SDMO, Gandachera in Dhalai district, attended to patients, provided medical assistance, and distributed free medicines to the poor and needy villagers.

The programme saw the active participation of approximately 300 villagers, including Panchayat members Moti Lal Tripura and Chandan Tripura, school teachers, and children. Inspector General Piyush Puroshuttamdas Patel highlighted that the BSF, in addition to safeguarding the nation’s borders, actively contributes to society annually. He encouraged children in the border areas to pursue education and sports activities and fostered good relations with the Border Security Force. Das also appealed to the border citizens to assist the BSF in preventing crimes and infiltration on the border.

The villagers expressed their happiness and gratitude, appreciating the BSF for organizing the programme and extending assistance. They requested future programs of this nature to continue, acknowledging the positive impact on their community.