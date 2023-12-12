Tripura: Court Pronounces Life Sentence For TSR Constable Sukanta Das In Fatal Shooting Of Two TSR Jawans

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2023: In a landmark verdict, Additional Sessions Judge George Debashish Kar sentenced TSR Constable Sukant Das to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded shooting of two fellow TSR Jawans. The incident took place at Konabon GCS Point on December 4, 2021.

The accused, Sukanta Das, targeted Habildar Naik Subedhar Marka Singh Jamatia and Nayak Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia with his own rifle, sparking a tragic turn of events over a leave-related dispute. Following the shooting, Das fled the scene and later surrendered, along with the weapon, at the Madhupur police station.

TSR Commandant Ranga Dulal Debbarma promptly filed a Section 302 case against Constable Sukanta Das with Madhupur police station, leading to his arrest by OC Tapas Das. The accused was produced in the Bishalgarh sub-divisional Court on December 5, and subsequent investigations by Subhrajit Deb resulted in the presentation of comprehensive charge sheets.

After an extensive legal process that involved testimonies from 38 individuals, Additional Sessions Judge Debashsh Kar delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Constable Sukanta Das was sentenced to life imprisonment, coupled with a fine of Rs 50,000 and an additional year of imprisonment.

The tragic incident, rooted in holiday-related matters, left the families of the victims in a prolonged state of waiting. The court’s decision brings a measure of relief to the grieving families, who had patiently placed their trust in the legal system over the years.

In response to the verdict, the Commandant addressed all jawans at Konabon GCS Point, urging them to carry out their duties with dedication and to maintain tolerance towards both officers and fellow jawans.