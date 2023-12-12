Tripura: Kanchanpur Police Officer Purna Mog Suspended Amidst Allegations Of Extortion And Looting From Traders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2023: In a startling turn of events, Sub-Inspector Purna Mog of the Kanchanpur police station in North Tripura district has been suspended following his alleged involvement in an incident of extortion and looting from traders on Jampui road last Thursday, sending shockwaves throughout the Home department administration.

Reportedly, it has been revealed that three traders en route to Kanchanpur to purchase betel nuts fell victim to individuals disguised in police uniforms. The perpetrators, reportedly linked to the Kanchanpur police station, apprehended the traders and proceeded to loot cash and 36 bags of betel nuts from them.

The gravity of the situation prompted immediate action, with North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty and DIG L Darlong swiftly rushing to Kanchanpur to investigate the unfolding events. Their inquiry implicated Purna Mog, a member of the Kanchanpur police station, in the alleged criminal activities. Consequently, suspension order issued on December 10 last and Mog was relieved of his duties and subsequently arrested.

The incident has not only tarnished the reputation of the Kanchanpur police station but has also raised concerns about the integrity of law enforcement officials. As investigations continue, authorities are committed to upholding transparency and ensuring accountability in the pursuit of justice. The suspension of SI Purna Mog underscores the seriousness with which the defense administration is addressing the allegations of extortion and looting, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining the public’s trust in law enforcement.