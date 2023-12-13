Assam’s Unique Theatre Festival With No Artificial Lights And Microphones Starts Dec 15

NET Web Desk

The 14th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival is all set to enchant theatre enthusiasts from December 15 to December 17 at the Badungduppa Kalakendra in Goalpara district’s Rampur, Assam.

Founded by the late theatre luminary Sukracharjya Rabha, the festival is gearing up to showcase troupes from West Bengal, Tripura, and Bhopal, injecting a diverse cultural spirit into the event, as per reports.

What sets this annual spectacle apart reportedly is its unique natural setting amidst a sal tree plantation, providing a visually stunning backdrop for the performances.

Among the anticipated acts are two Assamese plays, ‘Madaiah Munchi’ in Rabha language from Goalpara and ‘Ratankar’ in Assamese.

Diverging from conventional theatre norms, ‘Under the Sal Tree’ prohibits the use of artificial devices such as lights and microphones, as reported.

Instead, performances will unfold against the organic backdrop of nature, accompanied by the resonant sounds of indigenous musical instruments, as informed.

Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, the organizers have reportedly constructed the stage using bamboo and straw, underscoring their dedication to eco-friendly practices.

The festival promises a unique blend of cultural richness and environmental consciousness, providing attendees with an immersive experience under the open sky.