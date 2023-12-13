Tripura: Jampui Hills Areca Nut Growers Urge State’s Intervention To Tackle Marketing & Transportation Woes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2023: In a bid to address longstanding challenges in the marketing and transportation of areca nuts, Areca nut growers from Jampui Hills in Tripura’s North District have penned a letter to the Chairman of the state’s Horticulture & Agriculture Development Corporation Limited. Jampui Hills, situated on the border with Assam and Mizoram, has seen areca nut cultivation flourish over the past fifteen years, becoming a crucial cash crop for local farmers.

President Lalrawntlinga Sailo and Secretary Lalmundika of the Jampui Farmers’ Union Co-Operative Society Limited highlighted in their letter that the government’s encouragement has significantly boosted areca nut production, turning it into a primary source of income for numerous families in Jampui Hills and neighbouring areas. However, the absence of a systematic marketing infrastructure has forced farmers to rely on local traders (Mahajan), leading to market uncertainty.

Adding to the farmers’ woes, the letter lamented transportation challenges faced since 2021 in neighbouring states, the sole route to the main market center. This has resulted in substantial financial losses for the farmers, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention.

The leaders urged the Horticulture & Agriculture Development Corporation Limited Chairman to facilitate talks with authorities in neighbouring states to resolve transportation issues. Additionally, they called for the establishment of a proper marketing system within Tripura to alleviate the aforementioned problems. The letter further advocated for the creation of small-scale processing units for areca nuts and their products in Jampui Hills, preferably through cooperative societies or other reliable agencies.

In their closing statement, the leaders expressed strong hope that the Chairman would consider their requests favorably, taking necessary actions to benefit the farmers and facilitate the establishment of small-scale processing units in Jampui Hills.