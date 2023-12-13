Tripura Pradesh Congress Launches Door-to-Door Campaign Exposing Failures of Six-Year BJP Rule

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2023: Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha on Wednesday announced a comprehensive campaign aimed at spotlighting the shortcomings of the six-year rule by the BJP coalition government in the state. Starting from December 15, leaders from various branch organizations of the Congress will engage in door-to-door campaigning, distributing leaflets addressing 17 critical issues affecting the current state of Tripura.

During the press conference at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city, PCC President Saha expressed deep concern over what he described as an anarchy situation created by the BJP coalition government. Saha particularly highlighted the rampant drug menace in Tripura, accusing the ruling party of providing shelter to drug-addicted youths involved in criminal activities, thus compromising the state’s security.

Saha emphasized the urgent need to make Tripura a drug-free state and revealed alarming statistics, stating that an average of five individuals are diagnosed with HIV daily due to drug addiction. Furthermore, he shed light on a disturbing trend of suicides, asserting that Tripura ranks among the top states in the country for such incidents. Shockingly, an average of 2-3 people are reported to be taking their own lives in the state every day.

As the Congress leaders gear up for their door-to-door campaign, the focus remains on informing the public about these critical issues and fostering awareness regarding the impact of the six-year BJP rule on the well-being of Tripura’s residents.

Apart from this, one of the 10,323 teachers, Bijoy Krishna Saha joined Pradesh Congress holding the hands of state leaders.