Assam Police Seizes Narcotics Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh At Churaibari; Tripura Driver Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2023: In a successful anti-drug operation, the Assam’s Churaibari police in Bazaricherra intercepted a six-wheeled container vehicle, seizing narcotics valued at more than Rs 10 lakh. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended in connection with the illegal substance.

Churaibari Police Watch Post In-charge, Pranab Milli, credited the achievement to the vigilant efforts of the police during a special search operation conducted on Wednesday night. The targeted container vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01AR-1761, was en route from Guwahati to Tripura. As it approached Churaibari, the last police check gate on the Assam border, police officers acted on advance information and subjected the vehicle to a thorough inspection.

During the search, police recovered 20 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup neatly concealed behind 12 bundles of blankets in rows within the vehicle. The estimated black market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 10 lakh. The arrested individual, identified as Bharat Debbarma, a resident of Tripura, was also implicated in the case.

Following the arrest, Churaibari police lodged a case under the NDPS section against the accused. Debbarma was held overnight at the Bazaricherra police station and, after an extensive interrogation, was brought before the district CJM court on Thursday following a medical examination.

Local residents have expressed satisfaction with the proactive stance of Assam Police in conducting frequent anti-drug operations, underscoring the community’s commitment to combating the illicit drug trade in the area.