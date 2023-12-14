Guwahati To Host 8th Edition Of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival From December 14-17

NET Web Desk

The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is all set to captivate audiences from December 14 to 17 in the prestigious Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The festival will reportedly be graced by esteemed personalities such as Prakash Jha, Krishna DK, Tanuja Chandra, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, Ronnie Lahiri, Harshad Nalawade, Miransha Naik, Paban Haobam Kumar, Ketki Pandit, Sanjay Bhutiani, among others.

Tanushree Hazarika, founder of BVFF expressed the festival’s mission, stating, “We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India.”

Notably, the festival has forged a significant collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, enabling filmmakers a unique opportunity to directly present their pitches to the leading OTT platform.This partnership is anticipated to redefine the landscape for independent filmmakers, providing unparalleled opportunities and elevating the standards of filmmaking, while also opening doors within the industry.

BVFF reportedly garnered over 200 film submissions for its 8th edition, with approximately 120 films hailing from the Northeast and the remaining entries spanning across India and 30 selected movies will be featured.

Pallavi Chumki Barua, the Programming Director of BVFF, highlighted the festival’s multifaceted nature, stating, “BVFF is not just a film festival; it’s a cinematic odyssey offering an immersive movie-watching experience, engaging interactions with filmmaking personalities, dedicated masterclasses, workshops, and a celebration of the passion for cinema.”

As the festival unfolds over the four days, attendees can expect a convergence of cinematic brilliance, cultural richness, and a platform that nurtures and promotes filmmaking talent, envisioning a future where Northeast India becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking on the global stage.