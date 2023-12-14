Smriti Irani Opposes Mandatory Menstrual Leave, Says “Menstruation Natural, Not A Handicap

NET Web Desk

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani voiced her opposition to the proposal of introducing mandatory paid menstrual leave for women.

Responding to a query by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj Kumar Jha, Irani emphasized that menstruation is a natural part of women’s lives and shouldn’t be viewed as a handicap.

She highlighted the government’s stance, stating, “We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation.”

Moreover, She disclosed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has drafted a menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders. The government already implements a scheme to promote menstrual hygiene among girls aged 10-19, supported by the National Health Mission.

This reportedly comes in response to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice, which suggested menstrual leave without the need for a medical certificate.

Further, Irani clarified in the Lok Sabha earlier this month that there is no government proposal to make paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces.