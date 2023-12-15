8th Edition Of Orange Festival Of Adventure & Music Kick Starts In Arunachal

NET Web Desk

The 8th edition of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) kicked off on Thursday, in Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, transforming the serene countryside into a vibrant hub of music, adventure, and cultural festivities.

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as national and international artists, including Bombay Vikings and Leslee Lewis, are to grace the stage during the four-day extravaganza, as per reports.

Adventure seekers have their share of excitement with activities like giant swing, free fall, zip-lining, wall/rock climbing, and hot air balloons. An exclusive time-speed-distance car rally awaits interested women, as reported.

OFAM not only captivates with its music and adventure but also reportedly tantalizes taste buds with a diverse array of local and international cuisines. Numerous stalls scattered around the festival site promise a gastronomic delight for food lovers.

Moreover, the festival buzz extends beyond the events, with a surge in the town’s energy. Campsites, accommodating festival-goers from near and far, thrive in popularity, complementing the booked homestays and resorts.

Notably, In a collaboration with Yuva Karyashala, this edition of OFAM introduces workshops for the younger audience, featuring mixed martial arts, painting, and breaking (dance sports) by accomplished trainers such as MMA national champion Tor Perme and Young Talent Artist awardee Karken Riba, as per information.

In addition, OFAM partners with the Arunachal Photography Club for a photography contest, aiming to showcase the beauty of Dambuk. Open to all photography enthusiasts, this initiative adds a creative dimension to the festival.

As the festival unfolds, OFAM 2023 promises an immersive experience, blending music, adventure, and cultural enrichment, making it a must-attend event for enthusiasts of all ages.