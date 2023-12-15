Meghalaya CM Sangma Secures PM Modi’s Backing For New Shillong Township Project

NET Web Desk

In a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented plans for the New Shillong Township and Administrative City, aiming to alleviate congestion in the current state capital. Sangma highlighted the need for a new administrative hub and sought the Prime Minister’s backing to ensure the project’s success.

The Chief Minister reportedly addressed the growing challenges in Shillong, where existing infrastructure struggles to accommodate the increasing population, resulting in persistent traffic issues. After sharing the project’s vision, rough designs, and plans, Sangma expressed optimism about the Prime Minister’s support for the initiative.

Additionally, Sangma provided the Prime Minister with a comprehensive overview of ongoing development works and state programs. A positive response was received as the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the significant increase in the developmental budget for Meghalaya over the past few years, as reported.

Sangma’s discussions extended to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where he briefed her on the status of various projects supported by the Capital Investment Fund from the Government of India. Sangma urged the Finance Minister to raise the ceiling on externally aided projects, citing Meghalaya’s commendable performance and the need for additional support.

In response, Finance Minister Sitharaman reportedly acknowledged the state’s request positively and assured continued support.

The outcome of these meetings signals a potential boost for Meghalaya’s development initiatives and the realization of the ambitious New Shillong Township project.