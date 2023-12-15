Tripura Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Agartala City; One Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2023: The Tripura police has successfully dealt a blow to the drug trade, recovering 2090 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup during a targeted operation based on undisclosed information on Friday.

A young man has been apprehended in connection with the drug bust, marking a major step toward making Tripura drug-free, as reported by Ashish Dasgupta, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Amtali police station.

The breakthrough came following a tip-off received by Amtali police station, indicating that Vicky Majumdar, a resident of Matinagar, was allegedly hoarding a substantial quantity of drugs in his residence. Acting promptly on the intelligence, a sizable police force conducted a meticulously planned operation under the leadership of local law enforcement.

Ashish Dasgupta confirmed the success of the operation, stating that a thorough search of Vicky’s house resulted in the seizure of 2090 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup. The estimated market value of the confiscated drugs is approximately Rs 10 lakh. The youth suspect is now in police custody, and further investigations are underway to unveil the full extent of the drug-related activities.

The Amtali police station’s proactive approach and strategic intervention in response to clandestine information reflect a commitment to combatting the drug menace, fostering a safer environment for the residents of Tripura.