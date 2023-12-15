Tripura’s Digital Leap: Over 19,000 College Students Set To Receive Rs 5k Smartphone Aid, Announces IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2023: In a bid to propel the Digital India and Digital Tripura initiatives, the Information Technology Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, emphasized the indispensable role of smartphones for students in advancing the state’s development. Minister Singha Roy made these remarks while inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana for the academic year 2023-24 at the IT Bhavan in Indranagar here in Agartala city on Friday.

Under the scheme, final year students in all government educational institutions across the state are eligible to apply for assistance in purchasing smartphones. Minister Singha Roy announced that applications must be submitted on the BMS portal, https://bms.tripura.gov.in, by January 15, 2024. The government aims to provide financial aid directly to students’ bank accounts, with a maximum assistance cap of ₹5,000 per student for smartphone procurement.

Addressing the financial constraints faced by some families, Minister Singha Roy highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana. He revealed that ₹6 crore has been allocated in the current year’s budget, targeting 12,000 students for the academic year 2023-24. However, spurred by Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha’s initiative, the scheme is set to encompass 19,796 final year students, necessitating an increased fund requirement of ₹9.49 crore.

The Minister acknowledged the pivotal role of smartphones in facilitating online education, especially for those whose parents may struggle to afford the necessary technology. The Chief Minister Youth Communication Scheme has proven successful over the past three financial years, benefitting 28,745 students at a cost of ₹14.37 crore.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Singha Roy revealed the government’s broader efforts to embrace digitalization, with the introduction of the e-office system in all government offices. Aiming for paperless offices by December 31, 2023, the government is actively promoting technological advancements for efficient governance.

The ceremony, held at the IT Bhavan, saw the presence of Information Technology Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Additional Director Bidyut Datta, Additional Director Uttam Poddar, nodal officers from various educational institutions, and final year students. Notably, heads of educational institutions also participated via video conference, underscoring the widespread significance of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana in advancing digital accessibility for students in Tripura.