9 Out Of 50 Arunachal Pradesh Police Wards Excel In CSLE-2023 After ‘Super 50 Free Coaching

NET Web Desk

In a significant achievement, 9 out of 50 students enrolled in the “Super 50 Free Coaching” program initiated by SP Rohit Rajbhir IPS, for wards of Arunachal Pradesh Police Personnel, have successfully qualified in the Combined Secondary Level Exam-2023 (CSLE-23) conducted by APSSB.

The free coaching, launched on July 20, 2023, at BH Coaching Institute, Itanagar, reportedly saw meticulous monitoring by SDPO Itanagar, Kengo Dirchi, after a rigorous screening process.

The written exam took place on November 26, 2023, with the results declared on December 9, 2023, as per reports.

The successful candidates, namely Mr. Doba Riram, Mr. Nibu Pao, Miss Tsering Droma, Mr. Miken Loyi, Mr. Prem Tayem, Miss Tage Sonia, Mr. Himanshu Chetry, Mr. Bem Tapa, and Mr. Joni Rava, are now provisionally shortlisted for document verification and medical examination, as informed.

Acknowledging the achievement, a felicitation program was reportedly held at the Chamber of SP, Capital, yesterday, where all successful candidates were honored with letters of appreciation along with momentos presented to them by faculties of BH Coaching presented momentos.

Notably, SP Capital encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their future endeavors, emphasizing their potential for positive change and significant contributions to society.