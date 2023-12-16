BVFF Day 2: Five Powerful Films, Discussions, And Amazon Prime Video Pitches Steal The Show

NET Web Desk

After a successful inaugural event on Day 1, the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) continued to enthrall audiences on its second day, featuring a curated selection of five impactful feature films.

Commencing the second day was the screening of director Arvind Pratap’s ‘Mariam,’ from the competition section, a Hindi film that elucidates the adversities faced by a pregnant mother navigating financial challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, the Assamese feature film ‘Before Spring,’ crafted by director Shrutismriti Changkakoti and cast comprising Dipjyoti Kakoti, Upasana Priyam, and Abhijit Roy.

The afternoon session witnessed the world premiere of the Nyishi feature film ‘Sangi-gai,’ directed by Nyago Ete and produced by Alison Welly featuring an ensemble cast including Tai Tugung, Kendy Zirdo, Tarh Tama, Chomina Beyong, and Metum. The storyline revolves around a native of Sangi-Gai village, who finds an exotic chest while searching for his lost brother, which expatriates him to the land of strangers in the obscured future, disrupting his current time of the year 1914.

As evening descended, the BVFF premiered director Kenny Basumatary’s highly anticipated Assamese feature film ‘Jiya.’ The film, scripted and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, delves into the life of Jiya, an individual who, having extricated herself from an abusive marriage, grapples with the challenges of single motherhood. The cast includes Sarmistha Chakravorty, Eepsita Hazarika, and Reeky Sharma.

The day’s cinematic odyssey concluded with the screening of the Marathi feature film ‘Vaat’ by director Miransha Naik. This cinematic narrative illuminates the plight of a Goa farmer, Mattu, subjected to social humiliation and financial strain as a consequence of assaulting a fellow villager.

Simultaneously, the BVFF played host to an array of short films and enlightening talk sessions. A discussion on ‘Beyond the Big Screen: Navigating Indie Film Production & Festival Circuits’ featured panelists filmmaker Leena Yadav and film producer Sanjay Bhutiani, moderated by Critic, Curator, and Journalist Murtaza Ali Khan.

Notably, the short films showcased during the day included: Mau- The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw,Neela Joota (Sneakers), The Mountain Chef, Chongpreng- The Melodic Bridge, Ki Dak Bym Thoh (The Unwritten Words), Graveyards of Dreams, Summer of Soul, Mur Hunali Dhanoni Pothart (In My Golden Paddy Field), Kaap Nam and Khetor.

Additionally, an insightful discourse on ‘Decoding the Blockbuster Formula Circuits’ unfolded with film producer Ronnie Lahiri, renowned for ‘Pink,’ ‘Vicky Donor,’ and ‘Madras Café,’ moderated by senior journalist and BVFF Publicity Director, Karma Paljor.

Noteworthy on this day was the inclusion of Amazon Prime Video pitching sessions, where twelve filmmakers presented their concepts to the OTT behemoth. This distinctive platform underscored BVFF’s commitment not only to showcasing exceptional films but also facilitating their transition into the digital domain, ensuring that outstanding narratives garner global recognition through the expansive reach of Amazon Prime Video.