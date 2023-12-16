Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and MoS Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Laud PM Modi’s Leadership At Tripura Central University’s 12th Convocation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2023: In a momentous event at the 12th convocation of Tripura Central University, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative vision for education, propelling India towards global leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nallu expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a new India hinges on the crucial role of educational institutions. He underscored the world’s gaze turning towards India for solutions, attributing the nation’s current stature to the robust leadership provided by the Prime Minister.

Chief Guest Governor Nallu inaugurated the convocation, joined by dignitaries including Minister of State Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain.

Governor Nallu, highlighting India’s strides under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, called upon students and educators to fortify the education system in harmony with the country’s rich cultural tapestry. The convocation witnessed the felicitation of PhD recipients, postgraduates, and medal winners.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, addressing the assembly, credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi for a radical transformation in the national education system. He stressed the creation of an equitable and vibrant learning society, fostering a high-quality education system.

The Union Minister urged Central University faculties to adopt the Multi-Disciplinary Study Center system and encouraged students from Tripura and Manipur to collaborate on a joint education system, integrating the cultural heritage of both states.

The convocation ceremony saw the distribution of medals and certificates to exemplary students, with the Registrar of Tripura Central University and distinguished faculty members, including Dean of Arts and Commerce Prof. Shyamal Das and Dean of Science Prof. Badal Kumar Datta, in attendance.

In this auspicious ceremony, the central university has awarded 560 gold medals to those who completed their degrees in different disciplines from the years 2018 to 2022. In this duration, 239 students have been awarded Ph.D degrees in the Faculty of Arts, Commerce and Science. During the same period, 64,515 students have completed Bachelor’s Degrees and Master’s Degree in these three streams.