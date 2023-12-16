Tripura: BAHC, Agartala Commemorates ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’ With Dignity; Governor, Finance Minister Pay Homage To Martyrs At Elbert Ekka Park

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2023: The capital city of Agartala resonated with patriotic fervour as it celebrated the ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs at Elbert Ekka War Memorial Park in Agartala, marking the historical significance of December 16.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, after honouring the sacrifices made during the Liberation War, expressed a forward-looking perspective, stating that our country would continue extending a helping hand to neighbouring states in the days to come. He emphasized India’s cooperative role and underscored its position as one of the largest army states globally.

The ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’ holds immense historical significance in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence, with India playing an undeniable role during the Liberation War. Given Tripura’s proximity to the Bangladesh border, various regions of this northeastern state bear witness to the remnants of the liberation war.

Tripura’s Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy joined the commemoration event, where Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated a cycle rally as a symbolic gesture.

Simultaneously, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala observed the ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’ with due solemnity. Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad hoisted the national flag of Bangladesh, and written messages from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh were read. The ceremony included special prayers for the liberation war martyrs, the screening of documentary films, and floral tributes at the National Memorial and the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war. The event concluded with a discussion cycle on the significance of Victory Day, attended by notable figures such as Assembly Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Pal, Awal Mia, Shahajan Bhuiya, Himayet Uddin Kalam, former Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Rebati Mohan Das, and Liberation War Awardees Professor Mihir Deb and Swapan Bhattacharya.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal expressed the joy of the country’s independence on December 16, emphasizing the historical significance of the day for the people of Tripura, who unofficially joined the independence movement when Bangladesh called for freedom.