Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Distributes Job Offers To 1,280 Youths; Emphasizes On Patriotism & Ethical Work Culture

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2023: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha conveyed a message of patriotism and ethical work culture during a ceremony at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan where he handed over job offers to recipients of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) positions on Saturday.

The Chief Minister distributed employment offers to 1,280 individuals across various departments during a brief ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala. Stressing the importance of going beyond the call of duty, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha stated that merely performing the required tasks is not sufficient for success after securing a job. He emphasized the need for a genuine sense of patriotism and ethical values in one’s work.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the evolution of work practices, noting the transition from traditional file-based operations to the contemporary e-file system. He expressed confidence that those joining the workforce will play a crucial role in advancing e-governance, with electronic files reaching higher echelons under their stewardship.

Prof. Dr. Manik Saha entrusted the future of Tripura state to the newly employed individuals, underscoring the positive changes brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He credited the Prime Minister for implementing the diamond model in Tripura, enhancing road, rail, air communication, and internet services. The Chief Minister proudly mentioned Tripura’s inclusion in the list of corruption-free states, attributing this achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to a corruption-free India.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged government employees to adopt a neutral stance akin to referees or umpires, emphasizing the importance of impartiality in public service. He contrasted the contemporary scenario of proactive governance with the historical practice of government offices working until three o’clock in the afternoon, followed by processions demanding necessary actions.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha was joined by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Tinku Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs Department PK Chakraborty during the ceremony.