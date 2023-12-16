Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lauds Prime Minister’s Commitment to Implement Welfare Schemes with 100% Success; Workshop on PM-Vishwakarma Yojana held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2023: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering dedication to not only conceptualizing various schemes and public welfare projects but also ensuring their complete and successful implementation. The Chief Minister expressed these views during his participation in a workshop on Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana held at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Saturday.

The one-day workshop, focused on Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who formally lit the lamp to mark the beginning of the event. The gathering witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Member and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Dharambir Prajapati, BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and General Secretary Amit Rakshit.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha underscored the Prime Minister’s commitment to comprehensive development, stating that Narendra Modi’s approach extends beyond the mere acceptance of schemes to achieving 100% success in their execution. He highlighted the transformative impact of various projects initiated under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasizing the focus on development for the benefit of the underprivileged.

The Chief Minister provided insights into the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, detailing the allocation of Rs 13,000 crore for the strategic development of the backward class. He explained that the initiative aims to empower individuals through training and skill enhancement. Trainees, upon completing the training, will receive financial assistance, starting with Rs 1 lakh and subsequently Rs 2 lakh at a nominal interest rate of five percent. This, according to Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, marks the beginning of building a self-reliant India, contributing to both national and state improvement.

Highlighting the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Chief Minister mentioned its ongoing journey and noted its arrival in Tripura around 4:00 PM on the same day. The workshop saw the active participation of Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries from various divisions of the state, emphasizing the widespread interest and engagement in the developmental initiatives promoted by the party.