Glimpses Of Arunachal’s Craftsmanship Showcased At National Expo In Kolkata

NET Web Desk

Inaugurated at the Arunachal Bhavan ground in Salt Lake City, Kolkata, the national-level Gandhi Bunkar Mela commenced its 14-day celebration of India’s diverse handloom and handicraft culture on 16 December.

The event, which runs until December 29, features 80 stalls from participants across the nation, including representatives from Arunachal Pradesh, as reported.

Kajal Karmakar, Arunachal’s Additional Resident Commissioner in Kolkata, reportedly praised the initiative of the textile and handicraft department for showcasing the rich handloom and handicraft heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. Emphasizing Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative, Karmakar highlighted the significance of such expos in promoting the state’s unique craftsmanship.

The opening ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as Textile & Handicraft Assistant Director Naz Pertin, Arunachal Pradesh Food Commission Chairman Dr Leki Wangchuk, former DRC S Nath, and representatives from the Weaver’s Service Centre, witnessed the convergence of key figures in support of this cultural extravaganza, as per reports.

Jointly organized by the Arunachal government’s textile & handicrafts department and the textiles ministry’s handlooms development commissioner, the expo aims to provide a platform for artisans nationwide while fostering appreciation for India’s diverse handcrafted traditions.