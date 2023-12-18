Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi Tables Adjournment Motion Notice For Urgent Talks On Manipur Crisis

NET Web Desk

In response to the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice that aims to address the urgent need to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of all Manipur citizens.

The violence has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and the displacement of thousands, as reported.

Revealing the gravity of the situation, Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, reportedly disclosed that approximately 6,000 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in the state due to unrest in their home country.

Singh emphasized the state’s humanitarian responsibility to provide food and shelter to these refugees. However, he also stressed the importance of preventing the illegal establishment of foreign settlements within Manipur, as per reports.

Mention must be made that Manipur shares a 398-km long international border with Myanmar across five districts – Churachandpur, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Ukhrul.

As the crisis unfolds, the Adjournment Motion seeks to prompt parliamentary discussions on effective measures to address the unfolding humanitarian and security challenges in the region.