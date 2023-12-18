Tripura: Agartala Government Dental College Celebrates Milestone With CM Dr Manik Saha’s Push For Research Excellence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 18, 2023: In a momentous celebration marking the first foundation day of Agartala Government Dental College, Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha on Monday emphasised the need for transformative initiatives to elevate the institution into a notable research center. The event, held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala, witnessed key dignitaries and officials advocating for the college’s evolution into a ‘Centre of Excellence’ within the realm of health services.

Chief Minister Saha emphasized the pivotal role that Agartala Government Dental College plays in advancing health services in the state, asserting its potential to shape a promising future for the youth. He urged concerted efforts from all stakeholders to propel the dental college to the status of a prestigious research center, enhancing its reputation as a source of pride for the entire state.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Saha commended the infrastructure of Agartala Government Dental College, noting its equivalence to leading dental institutions across the nation. The college’s rapid approval by the Dental Council of India attests to its commendable facilities. The Chief Minister acknowledged the perseverance required to overcome hurdles in establishing the college, revealing that the Central Government’s Donor Ministry has allocated a substantial fund of 200 crore rupees for its infrastructural development.

Reflecting on broader regional development, Chief Minister Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure in the North Eastern region since assuming office in 2014. The Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister’s initiatives for substantial improvements in communication systems and overall infrastructure in the state.

Noteworthy achievements in the realm of health services were also highlighted, including the establishment of medical colleges, nursing colleges, RIPSAT, and dental colleges. The Chief Minister unveiled plans for a medical hub in the state, building upon the existing healthcare institutions. He emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding and enhancing healthcare services, citing strengthened district and sub-divisional hospitals, trauma care centers, and an increased bed capacity at GBP Hospital.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha recalled the momentous inauguration of Agartala Government Dental College by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, 2022, at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. The Chief Minister’s instrumental role in realizing the long-standing dream of the state’s people was acknowledged during the celebration. Principal Prof Shalu Roy and Indian Dental Association State Branch President Dr. Sameer Ranjan Datta Chowdhury, among other prominent figures, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the collaborative efforts to ensure the state’s healthcare excellence.