Tripura: BSF & Police Efforts Lead To Destruction Of Over 61,500 Immature Cannabis Plants

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 18, 2023: In a week-long crackdown on illegal cultivation of cannabis, the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), TSR, Tripura Police, and the Excise department, has successfully conducted a series of joint operations.

BSF troops from Tripura Frontier on Monday, in tandem with NCB, TSR, Tripura Police, and the Excise department, executed a coordinated operation resulting in the destruction of approximately 31,500 immature cannabis plants.

The operation targeted the general area of Village Gajeria and Ganiyamara under Bishalgarh Police Station in Sepahijala district. Approximately 15 acres of land were cleared as BSF troops cut, uprooted, and burned the illicit plants.

In a separate operation on Monday, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Kalamchoura police station staff, destroyed around 30,000 immature cannabis plants in the general area of Village South Kalamchoura under Kalamchoura police station. This operation led to the clearing of approximately 18 acres of land.

Cumulatively, during this season, a total of 6,09,400 Ganja plants have been eradicated in Tripura, with a focus on Sepahijala district.

The persistent and concerted efforts of the BSF, working closely with sister agencies, play a pivotal role in maintaining a “drug-free” society. These joint operations underline the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of illegal drug cultivation and promote a safer community.