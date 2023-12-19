CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal Bhawan In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In a momentous ceremony, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated the newly constructed Arunachal Bhawan building in Guwahati to the people of the state yesterday, on 18th December.

CM khandu took to his social media handles to announce this news.

The grand event was reportedly graced by key dignitaries and officials, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought the project Initiated in 2019 to fruition.

The newly unveiled Arunachal Bhawan stands tall, boasting well-furnished rooms and housing the office of the Additional Resident Commissioner, as reported.

Expressing gratitude to Ganpati Construction Co. for their exemplary work, Chief Minister Khandu also commended the Public Works Department (PWD) for executing the project with finesse, as per reports.

The ceremony reportedly saw the presence of prominent figures, including Honorable Speaker Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Advisor to PWD Minister Shri Phurpa Tsering, Secretary GA Sadhana Deori, Leparada Zilla Parishad Chairperson Smt Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Additional Resident Commissioner Shri Dilip Kr Chutia, Chief Engineer PWD Shri T Kamchi, and SE PWD Chau Siharaj Chautang.

The Arunachal Bhawan is poised to become a hub for official activities, further strengthening ties between Arunachal Pradesh and the vibrant city of Guwahati.