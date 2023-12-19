Meghalaya SLDC Clinches 3rd LDC Excellence Award 2023 For Outstanding Grid Management

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) secured the prestigious 3rd LDC Excellence Award 2023 in the Emerging SLDC category, a recognition attributed to their exemplary performance in efficient power grid management.

The award ceremony reportedly unfolded on December 18, 2023, at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, with GRID-INDIA and FITT as hosts.

The event also featured the 12th GRID-INDIA Power System Awards (GIPSA), formerly known as the POSOCO Power System Awards, where the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, as per reports.

Reportedly, Shri A. Kharpan, Director (Transmission) at MePTCL, and Shri T. Gidon, Superintending Engineer at Meghalaya’s State Load Despatch Centre, received the award on behalf of the state.

Expressing immense pride and gratitude, Shri Sanjay Goyal, IAS, CMD MeECL, acknowledged the relentless dedication of the Meghalaya SLDC team, emphasizing their critical role in ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply, as per reports.

Notably, The Meghalaya SLDC has consistently set operational excellence benchmarks within the emerging SLDC category, owing to its innovative practices, efficient resource management, and commitment to grid stability.

The LDC Excellence Award stands as a testament to Meghalaya SLDC’s ongoing pursuit of excellence, serving as a motivational force for the team to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

It must be mentioned here that their passion and dedication to operational excellence continue to contribute significantly to the smooth functioning of the Indian power grid.