Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Accuses Congress of Corruption, Labels Them CPIM’s B Team in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Program At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 19, 2023: In a fiery address at the Bharat Sankalp Yatra event held at BMS premises in Dharmanagar on Tuesday, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha accused the Congress party of adopting corruption as its main mantra. He declared that the people of the state have lost trust in Congress, asserting that the party has demonstrated itself as the B team of CPIM in the recently concluded 2023 assembly elections.

The event, attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Vice-President Tapas Bhattacharjee, State Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, North District BJP Party President Malina Debnath, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Bhabatosh Das, and Dharmanagar Municipal Council Chairman Pradyut De Sarkar, witnessed strong statements against the Congress party.

At the outset of the event, the Chief Minister of Dharmanagar took the opportunity to recognize the successful leadership of Chairman Pradyut Dey Sarkar in effectively managing the entire council for the past two years. In addition to honouring Chairman Pradyut Dey Sarkar, commendations were extended to Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, Kadamtala Panchayat Samiti, Jubarajnagar Panchayat Samiti, and Kalacherra Panchayat Samiti on the occasion of their two-year milestones.

Dr Saha, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “merchant of dreams,” emphasized the contrast between the ruling party’s vision and that of the opposition. He asserted that while Congress thrives on corruption, the BJP, under Modi’s leadership, prioritizes transparency and aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of every citizen.

Saha criticized the opposition parties for staying in power by creating problems, highlighting that the BJP, on the other hand, remains in power by resolving issues. He underscored the principle of “Country first, then party.”

Discussing the Chief Minister’s initiatives in Dharmanagar, Saha acknowledged ongoing projects such as the allocation of land under Chief Minister Cha Sramik scheme, the impending inauguration of a Cancer Hospital, and the progress of trauma centers. He also highlighted the completion of 92% of the housing scheme under Dharmanagar Municipal Council and plans for satellite towns to accommodate the growing population.

Closing his address, Saha lauded Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to non-caste-based politics, emphasizing the focus on uplifting the poor, farmers, youth, and women for the overall development of the country. He urged the public to utilize the government’s website to address various issues, emphasizing the party’s dedication to problem-solving and development.

The event served as a platform for political discourse and highlighted the ongoing political dynamics in the region.