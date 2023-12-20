Assam State Police’s Vigilance Yields Drug Seizure Worth Rs 25 Lakh At Churaibari Watch Post Raid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2023: Under the stringent directives of the Assam government’s zero tolerance policy against the drug trade, the state police are actively combating the drug empire. In recent days, police raids targeting drug traffickers and their paraphernalia have become a daily occurrence in various parts of the state.

Churaibari Watch Post, located near Bazaricherra police station under Karimganj District, recognized as Assam’s second police checking gate, has been particularly successful in these operations.

On Wednesday afternoon, acting on a confidential tip, local police conducted a search on a six-wheeler container vehicle traveling from Assam to Tripura. The operation resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of the drug phensedyl, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Churaibari Watch Post in-charge Pranab Milli provided details, stating that the container car, designated with the registration number AS07-9345, arrived at Churaibari gate for entry into Tripura. During the routine search, the police discovered 2,600 bottles of Phensedyl concealed within twenty-six cartons, along with various other items. The estimated black market value of the seized drugs exceeds Rs 25 lakh.

The driver, identified as Abu Muhammad Faiz Ahmad, a resident of Tripura, was taken into custody. The police have initiated an investigation, filing charges against Ahmad under the prescribed sections. The arrested driver is scheduled to be presented in court on Thursday as part of the ongoing efforts to curb the drug trade in the region.