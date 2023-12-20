CM Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal State Guest House In Gaya, Bihar

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards fostering cultural ties and facilitating pilgrimages, the Arunachal State Guest House was inaugurated by CM Pema Khandu in the holy city of Gaya, Bihar.

The guest house, a testament to cross-cultural harmony, not only provides lodging for Buddhist pilgrims from Arunachal Pradesh but also serves as a versatile convention and cultural center, as informed.

Expressing gratitude, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister acknowledged the support of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, for allocating the land for this purpose. He also extended appreciation to the Gaya administration for their instrumental role in the successful completion of the project, as per reports.

The realization of the State Guest House holds sentimental value as it was reportedly conceived as the dream project of the CM khandu’s late father and former Chief Minister, Shri Dorjee Khandu.

The facility aims to cater to the annual pilgrimage of Buddhist followers from Arunachal Pradesh to Gaya. By completing this endeavor, the government fulfills one of Shri Dorjee Khandu’s cherished aspirations and addresses the long-standing needs of the state’s people, as per CM Pema Khandu.

The newly inaugurated G-plus-4 guest house reportedly features 47 rooms, including dormitories, with a total capacity of accommodating 201 guests simultaneously. The construction, undertaken by the WRD department under the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), commenced in the fiscal year 2018-19 and was executed at a cost of approximately Rs 15 crore, as per reports.

Notable Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Lhaygyala Rinpoche, Abbot of Namgyal Monastery, Dharmasala; Jetsun Pema, sister of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama; Tawang MLA Shri Tsering Tashis la; DoKAA Chairman Shri Jambey Wangdi la; representatives of the office of the Dalai Lama, officials from Gaya district administration, police, and Municipal Corporation.