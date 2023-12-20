High-Level BSF Delegation Led by DG Nitin Agrawal Conducts Two-Day Review of Tripura Frontier

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2023: In a significant development, Nitin Agrawal, IPS, the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), along with Sonali Mishra, IPS, Additional Director General (Eastern Command), arrived on a two-day visit to the Frontier Headquarters BSF Salbagan in Agartala, Tripura. The purpose of the visit was to assess the security and operational readiness of the Tripura Frontier BSF along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

DG BSF touched down at the Airbase Agartala at 5 PM on Wednesday, and was warmly received by Ram Kripal Singh, DIG (PSO) and Officiating IG, BSF Tripura Frontier. A guard of honour was accorded to him at the Officers’ Institute in Salbagan.

At the Mitrica Hall in Frontier HQ BSF Salbagan, a Prahari Sammelan (Guard’s Meet) and an Investiture ceremony for PMMS Awardees were organized. During the Prahari Sammelan, DG BSF addressed the troops, providing insights into the current security scenario and motivating them to adapt to the dynamic nature of the challenges they face. He emphasized the importance of personal health and thorough training for the force’s battle preparedness.

DG BSF commended the relentless efforts and dedication exhibited by BSF Tripura Frontier in safeguarding the borders. He lauded their effective measures in preventing trans-border crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and underscored the need to combat the menace of drugs to protect future generations.

Taking stock of the current security situation and operational preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, DG BSF received briefings from the Officiating IG on various aspects of Tripura Frontier’s functioning. The visit aimed to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by the BSF in the region and to strategize further measures to enhance border security.