Initiatives Unveiled To Foster Tripura’s Self-Sufficiency In Animal Feed Production, Says Minister Sudhangshu Das Launching Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana In South District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2023: In a dynamic move towards bolstering animal resources and addressing the burgeoning demand for animal feed, Sudhangshu Das, the Minister of Animal Resource Development, Fisheries, and SC Welfare, announced groundbreaking initiatives during his second-day stay in South Tripura district.

Addressing a gathering at the Old Town Hall in Belonia on Wednesday, Minister Das inaugurated the district-level Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at fostering self-reliance in animal resources. Emphasizing the state’s commitment to becoming self-sufficient in animal feed production, he revealed various schemes designed to elevate the animal resources sector.

The Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, set to provide financial assistance from the current fiscal year, is a testament to the government’s dedication to supporting economically disadvantaged animal husbandry in the state. Minister Das conveyed that approximately 2,900 economically backward animal husbandmen in the state would benefit directly from this initiative, with financial aid seamlessly deposited into their bank accounts.

Furthermore, Minister Das underscored the government’s multifaceted approach, unveiling plans to augment animal feed production, fortify animal health, and provide insurance facilities to livestock rearers, along with Kisan credit card loans. The state government has rolled out a total of nine schemes geared towards assisting the animal husbandry community.

During the event, Minister Das distributed benefits of Rs 6000 through DBT from the Animal Resource Development (ARD) department to 400 beneficiaries and compensated several farmers under the Mukhyamantri Prani Sampad Bikash Yojana. In a separate meeting with Veterinary doctors, he stressed the importance of ensuring comprehensive healthcare facilities for cattle rearers, highlighting the significance of both human and animal lives.

The event witnessed the participation of notable figures, including MLA Mylaphru Mog, MLA Swapna Majumdar, Principal Secretary BS Mishra, Belonia Municipal Council Chairperson Nikhil Ranjan Gope, South Tripura District DM Saju Waheed A, and Animal Husbandry Development Department Deputy Director Subir Das.

In a symbolic gesture, Minister Das and other dignitaries handed over cheques to 11 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, providing crucial financial assistance to 300 animal rearers in South Tripura district. The ambitious strides taken by the Animal Resource Development Minister signify a transformative era for animal welfare and husbandry in the region.