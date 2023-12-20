NITI Aayog Delegation Discusses Collaborative Development Strategies With Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha; Focuses on Industrial Growth Leveraging Natural Resources

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2023: A delegation from NITI Aayog embarked on a three-day state visit, aiming to enhance collaborative efforts between the central and state governments for integrated and sustainable development. The delegation, led by VK Saraswat on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha at the official residence to outline strategic initiatives.

The meeting emphasized joint efforts to strengthen local initiatives, eliminating regional constraints for overall state development. Chief Minister Dr. Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of the North Eastern region, resulting in substantial infrastructure growth in health, communication, information technology, and tourism.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha underscored the state’s abundant natural resources, including rubber, agar, bamboo, natural gas, pineapple, and jackfruit. The state government is actively working on developing the industrial sector based on these resources and sought overall cooperation from NITI Aayog.

The Chief Minister noted significant advancements in road, rail, and air communication systems, including the approval of additional national highways and ropeways. He also mentioned the government’s focus on strengthening healthcare services, with trauma care centers established and plans for new health institutions on a PPP model.

Highlighting the state’s improved law and order situation, the Chief Minister mentioned growing interest from foreign investors in various sectors. He sought logistical support from NITI Aayog for comprehensive state development.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Saha discussed discussions on advancing the state in agriculture, health, IT, communication, and tourism. The NITI Aayog delegation expressed satisfaction with the state’s development parameters and advised on addressing sector-specific challenges.

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, addressing reporters, commended Tripura’s progress amid challenges. He emphasized the NITI Aayog’s commitment to providing full cooperation in overcoming developmental challenges, encouraging public-private partnerships, and supporting overall state development.

The NITI Aayog delegation advised the state government to focus on potential areas, prioritize overall development, and encourage public-private partnerships to attract investors. The delegation’s three-day visit aims to strengthen collaborative initiatives for integrated and sustainable development.

In another meeting at Secretariat, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat lauded Tripura’s substantial progress on the development front, acknowledging the commendable efforts undertaken despite various challenges. The remarks were made during discussions with high-ranking state officials as part of a seven-member NITI Aayog delegation’s visit to the state.

The delegation, led by Dr. VK Saraswat, engaged in a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and officers from the state administration at the Secretariat. Dr. Saraswat expressed NITI Aayog’s commitment to providing full cooperation in swiftly addressing challenges encountered in the implementation of developmental programs in the state.

Dr. Saraswat stressed the importance of prioritizing overall state development, highlighting potential areas for growth. He underscored the significance of public-private partnerships to attract investors and encouraged state officials to take necessary initiatives in this regard.

The NITI Aayog delegation, including Dr. VK Saraswat, Senior Advisor Rajeev Kumar Sen, Deputy Secretary Hemant Kumar Meena, Senior Associate Krishan Kant Sharma, Atal Innovation Mission Program Director Himanshu Joshi, State Support Mission Specialist Dr. Amrit Pal Kar, and Senior Specialist (Industry Vertical) Rupesh Singh, arrived in the state today for a three-day visit.

The primary objective of the delegation’s visit is to strengthen collaborative initiatives between the central and state governments for integrated and sustainable development. The delegation’s diverse composition reflects its focus on various sectors, including innovation, industry, and state support missions.

Dr. VK Saraswat emphasized the need for joint initiatives between the Center and states, highlighting the cooperative efforts required for sustainable development. The delegation aims to facilitate cooperation, address challenges, and explore opportunities during its three-day visit to Tripura.