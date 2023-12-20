Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Stresses Transparency & Employee Dedication

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2023: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of government employees in the functioning and success of the government. The occasion marked the distribution of job offers to eight individuals who successfully secured positions as Lower Division Clerks (LDC) in the Transport Department through the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT).

In a significant event held in Meeting Room No. 3 of the Secretariat here in Agartala city, Minister Chowdhury acknowledged the importance of transparency in the recruitment process, noting that although it took time, the JRBT Board completed the process diligently, ensuring adherence to rules and guidelines. Addressing the new appointees, he urged them to approach their careers with honesty, efficiency, and sincerity, emphasizing the need to showcase their skills and develop self-leadership abilities.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the state government’s commitment to transparent recruitment policies, highlighting the opportunities provided to deserving candidates through JRBT. Recognizing the challenges of unemployment, he reiterated the government’s efforts to assist through various schemes for self-reliance.

During the event, Chowdhury extended his congratulations to the new employees, wishing them good health and a prosperous career. He underscored the diverse tasks of the transport department and urged workers to align with the government’s transparency initiatives to enhance its image in the state.

Furthermore, the Minister encouraged the newly appointed LDCs to provide services to the public transparently and with dedication. He assured that those excelling in their roles could expect promotions to Upper Division Clerk (UDC) positions.

Commissioner of Transport department Subrata Chowdhury and Finance Department Additional Secretary Akinchan Sarkar, among other senior officials, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of employee commitment in upholding the government’s reputation. The event concluded with the Minister expressing optimism about the future success of the newly appointed individuals.