Advent Group Commits Rs 25 Lakh Monthly Initiatives For Tribal Areas Development: TIPRA Founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 21, 2023: In a significant development, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, the scion of the Tripura royal family and former chairman of TIPRA Motha, addressed concerns regarding the utilization of oil and gas resources in the Tiprasa areas.

Speaking at a press conference in Khumulwng, West Tripura District, he expressed dissatisfaction with ONGC’s inspection services, alleging that the benefits of the findings were not reaching the local communities.

Over the past two years, complaints have surfaced, indicating that despite oil and gas discoveries in the Triprasa areas, the resultant developments were not benefiting the local populace. Debbarman revealed that the Advent Group, headquartered in Kalyanpur, Bishramganj, Ramchandra Ghat, Kanchanpur, has stepped in to conduct comprehensive surveys in the area.

The scion was visibly pleased to announce the collaboration, stating, “We initiated a process, and I am delighted to announce that the Advent Group is conducting surveys. Their Managing Director, Anuj Singla, has personally met with us and assured us of their commitment to the development of our tribal areas.”

Singla, addressing the media, clarified Advent’s objective, stating, “We are here not to take anything but to contribute to the development of our state and nation. Our surveys will play a crucial role in this process, and I request everyone’s support to complete our 3 to 4 months survey.”

Highlighting their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), Singla disclosed that Advent Group has pledged to contribute 25 lakh rupees every month for initiatives focused on the tribal areas. Additionally, in line with local representation, efforts will be made to recruit a maximum number of laborers locally, as promised to the local MLA.

This collaboration marks a positive stride towards responsible and community-centric oil and gas development in the tribal regions of Tripura.