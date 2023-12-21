Assam Tableau To Showcase Its 200-Year Tea Legacy At Upcoming Republic Day Parade

NET Web Desk

In a tribute to the 200-year-old heritage of Assam Tea, the state’s tableau for the upcoming 2024 Republic Day parade is set to showcase its global significance and rich craftsmanship.

The tableau reportedly promises a vivid depiction of thriving tea gardens and dedicated harvesters, offering spectators a glimpse into Assam’s dynamic tea culture.

Renowned for its robust and malty characteristics, Assam Tea’s distinctive taste and colour have positioned it as a global favorite among tea enthusiasts. The tableau aims to highlight the industry’s importance, celebrating its integral role in the Greater Assamese Society and its significant contribution to the region’s economy.

According to reports, Assam’s tea production reached an impressive 700 million kg in 2022, constituting 52% of India’s total tea production. This underscores the industry’s vital role, not only in domestic consumption but also as a major contributor to India’s tea exports.

As the tableau unfolds on Republic Day, it will pay homage to Assam Tea’s enduring legacy, symbolising not just a beverage but a cultural and economic cornerstone of the region.