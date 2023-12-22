Assam CM Requests 500 Bighas Of Land For Kanaklata University In Gohpur

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, appealed to the residents of Gohpur for 500 bighas of land to establish Kanaklata University.

Speaking at Gohpur HSS Playground during the 100th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Kankalta Baruah, CM Sarma emphasized the vision of a comprehensive university, encompassing political science to artificial intelligence, as per reports.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma reportedly urged the community to contribute to this ambitious project, facilitating economic and educational progress.

Notably, he requested the land to be handed over to the government and show it to the committee set up by the state government so that the construction begins before the end of her 100th birth anniversary, as per reports.

This call for land donation follows an earlier offer from Sri Sri Dakshinpat Xatra in Majuli, which generously provided the required land, as reported.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to establishing a university in Gohpur subdivision of in Biswanath District dedicated to Birangana Kanaklata Baruah’s sacrifice during the ‘Quit India Movement.’ Sri Sri Dakshinpat Xatra’s contribution of approximately 625 bighas near NH 15 adds momentum to the noble cause.

The establishment of Kanaklata University stand as a testament to honoring Assam’s martyrs, aligning with memorials like ‘Swahid Stambh’ and ‘Swahid Udyan’ in Guwahati.