Tripura: A Remarkable Display of Communal Harmony as Jalal Khedmat Al-Insan Foundation Extends Support for Hindu Rites

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2023: In a heartwarming demonstration of communal unity, the Jalal Khedmat Al-Insan Foundation in Udaipur exemplified compassion by offering financial assistance for the funeral rites of a Hindu individual. The benevolent gesture took place during a poignant event at the Kailashahar Press Club, where Ali Asrab Mia, also known as Jalal, presented a sum of Rs 12 thousand to Sasthi Baidya, the widow of the late Balaram Baidya.

Balaram Baidya, a laborer residing in the Harijan colony under the jurisdiction of the Kailashahar Municipal Council, drew his last breath at the Unakoti district hospital in Baghaban Nagar last week.

In a touching speech, Jalal recounted the phone call he received from Sasthi Baidya, who urgently sought financial aid to conduct the obsequial rites of her husband. In the midst of the challenging situation, Sasthi expressed that, for her, everyone is equal, and anyone offering assistance would be considered a genuine well-wisher and relative.

Jalal, moved by Sasthi’s inclusive stance, promptly requested her to provide a list of required materials. Subsequently, the foundation handed over twelve thousand rupees to alleviate the financial burden borne by the grieving widow.

Sharing her ordeal, Sasthi disclosed that the acute financial crisis left her unable even to afford fruits for her son, who has taken on the responsibility of overseeing the rituals associated with his father’s last rites. Grateful for the support received from the Jalal foundation, Sasthi affirmed her commitment to utilizing the funds to conduct the necessary obsequial ceremonies for her late husband.

This poignant incident stands as a shining example of compassion transcending religious boundaries, as the Jalal Khedmat Al-Insan Foundation extends a helping hand in a time of sorrow and need.