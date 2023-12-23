11th North East Festival, Vibrant Celebration Of Culture And Creativity Starts In Delhi

NET Web Desk

The 11th edition of the North East Festival commenced on 22nd December at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi transforming it into a vibrant cultural hub.

Running until December 24th, the three-day extravaganza showcases the diverse cultures, cuisines, and creativity of the North East region of India, as reported.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, leading the inauguration, highlighted the festival’s alignment with PM Modi’s Act East policy and its positive impact on entrepreneurship, tourism, culture, and trade, as per reports.

Reportedly, the event kicked off with a B2B tourism meet, addressing the untapped potential in the region and presentations by tourism representatives from Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura added depth to the discussions.

Additionally, Mr. PP Khanna, President of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, underscored the festival’s role in opening up the North East to a diverse Pan India audience. Captain Swadesh Kumar, former President of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, advocated for highlighting offbeat places in the North East and suggested a separate adventure policy, as per reports.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser, emphasised the festival’s role in promoting North East tourism, with a focus on diverse products and a festive atmosphere and he also expressed optimism about surpassing last year’s 1 lakh visitors, as per reports.

Notably, the inaugural day featured folk dances, a festive bazaar, an NEF Art zone, and a musical lineup, including celebrity DJ Tony and bands like Delong Padung, All the Greats, Shady Mello, and Anoushka Maskey, culminated in a heartwarming performance by Bollywood and Assam’s poster boy, Papon.

As the North East Festival unfolds, it promises to be a delightful celebration, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences, creative expressions, and festive joy.