Arunachal CM Khandu Inaugurates 5 Star Hotel ‘Vivanta Tawang’, Anticipates Tourism Boost

NET Web Desk

In a grand inauguration ceremony attended by esteemed guests, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled Vivanta Tawang, a 5 star hotel with iconic facility set to elevate tourism experiences in Arunachal Pradesh.

Vivanta Tawang, a venture by Vivanta Hotels renowned for elegance and hospitality, opens its doors to tourists on December 26, with room bookings available on vivanta.com, as informed Pema Khandu in a post on X.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, “Better facilities won’t only guarantee the ease of stay for our tourists but will also make their visit to Arunachal Pradesh a memorable one.”

Tawang, a historic and picturesque town, is famous for its stunning landscapes and spiritual heritage. Home to the birthplace of His Holiness 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso and Asia’s oldest monastery founded in 1680, Tawang promises a truly enriching experience for visitors.

Vivanta Tawang embraces the local culture, featuring vibrant motifs, traditional masks, and designs inspired by the unique style of Tawang.

With 80 well-appointed rooms and suites offering mountain and valley views, the hotel immerses guests in the beauty of the surroundings.The central atrium design, heated wooden floors, and walnut veneer-adorned walls contribute to a cosy atmosphere, as per reports.

Additionally, culinary delights await at the all-day restaurant, Mynt, offering Indian, Continental, and Asian cuisine, while the high-octane bar, Wink, serves exotic concoctions infused with local flavors, as per information.

For relaxation and rejuvenation, guests can reportedly explore the Fitness Centre, Temperature-controlled Indoor Pool, and Spa offering Ayurvedic therapies and Yoga.

With Vivanta Tawang’s commitment to providing a blend of tradition and luxury, Tawang is poised to become a landmark destination for free-spirited travelers and explorers in search of new horizons.