Tripura’s Economic Foundation Reinforced Through Animal Resources Initiatives: Minister Sudhangshu Das Launching Yojana In North District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 23, 2023: In a concerted effort to fortify the economic pillars of Tripura, the state government, through the Animal Resource Development Department, is actively engaged in empowering unemployed youth and farmers financially through animal resources. This commitment was reiterated by Animal Resource Development minister Sudhangshu Das during the Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana event held at Ardhendu Bhattacharya Smriti Bhavan, Dharmanagar under North Tripura District on Saturday.

Minister Das marked the occasion by heralding the commencement of several government projects and the distribution of various benefits to farmers under existing initiatives. Notably, he introduced the Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, a historic first for the Animal Resource Development Department, aimed at enhancing the convenience for farmers and animal breeders in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Das announced the initiation of the Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, highlighting its significance in promoting animal husbandry as a viable career option. Drawing parallels with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which disburses Rs 6,000 annually to beneficiaries, the Chief Minister’s animal husbandry honorarium will allocate Rs 2,000 annually to recipients. The initial phase of this program will benefit 400 cattle rearers in the North District.

Recognizing agriculture as the backbone of Tripura’s economy, Minister Das emphasized the intrinsic connection between animal resources and agriculture. The Mukhyamantri Prani-Palak Sammannidhi Yojana, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, serves as an encouragement for youth aspiring to achieve economic self-reliance by choosing animal resources as their profession.

In this event, ARD minister Das was accompanied by Dharmanagar Municipal Council chairperson Pradyot De Sarkar and others.

This initiative, a first in the state’s history, underscores the government’s commitment to fostering growth in the crucial sector of animal husbandry and aligns with its overarching objective of strengthening the state’s economic foundation. Additionally, the government seeks to empower the youth engaged in agriculture, promoting self-reliance through active involvement in animal resources.

Apart from this, Das also visited Fishery office located at Panisagar in North district.