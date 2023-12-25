Love Crosses International Borders, Legal Tangle Ensues for Bangladeshi Woman in India

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 25, 2023: In a compelling tale of love transcending borders, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Jani Rani Das, finds herself caught in legal complexities after moving from Hakaluki area in the Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh to India. The unfolding events involve her marriage to Sudhangshu Das, a 50-year-old resident of Ward No. 5 in Brajendra Nagar Village Panchayat, Kadamtala Police Station under North Tripura District.

The saga began when Sudhangshu Das travelled to Bangladesh, where he encountered Jani Rani Das. Their love blossomed over the course of a year, culminating in their marriage at a local Jagannath temple on the 17th of this month. Subsequently, Sudhangshu brought Jani Rani to Brajendranagar in India.

However, their love story took an unexpected turn when BSF jawans of Kadamtala police station, in collaboration with Rani Bari camp, apprehended Jani Rani Das for illegal entry into ward no. A case, numbered 77/23, has been registered at Kadamtala police station under sections 120(B)/212 IPC and section 30 of the Entry into India Passport Act.

Complicating matters further, the legal action extends to Sudhangshu Das and an alleged trafficker named Sushil Das, both currently evading authorities. The police of Kadamtala police station have launched a combing search in the area to locate the absconding individuals.

Jani Rani Das, now in custody, is slated to be handed over to the Dharmanagar District and Sessions Court on Monday. As the legal proceedings unfold, the fate of this cross-border love story hangs in the balance, highlighting the intricate challenges faced by individuals navigating the complexities of international relationships.