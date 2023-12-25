Tripura BJP MP Rebati Tripura Begins Energetic ‘Jana Sanyog’ Drive In East Tripura PC Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 25, 2023: In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant strides in East Tripura, leaving opposition parties lagging behind in political slumber. While rivals remain immersed in dreams of assuming power, BJP leaders are actively engaging in ‘Jana Sanyog’ (public relations) to secure their foothold.

The incumbent MP of East Tripura (ST-reserved) seat, Rebati Tripura, made a direct move from Delhi to the state, kickstarting election activities in North Tripura. Embarking on a comprehensive tour of Kadmatala and engaging in public relations throughout the day, Rebati briefed the media personnel at the circuit house in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district on Sunday evening.

Busy with organizational and administrative duties since morning, Rebati focused on the Kadamtala assembly constituency. Interacting with workers and authorities of Pyaricherra tea estate, Rebati assessed the impact of recent developments, particularly in the agar industry. The MP delved into the conditions of agar farmers, explored the commercial aspects, and gauged the benefits accrued by farmers in the region.

Expressing commitment to connecting with the people, Rebati outlined a schedule that included attending a function in the sugar garden of Kailashahar, followed by Christmas celebrations in Darchui. The agenda also featured two clothing donation camps to spread goodwill during the festive season.

Aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s directive, Rebati emphasized the speedy completion of pending development projects. The MP, reflecting on his dedication to people’s issues, highlighted his active participation in parliamentary proceedings, having raised 235 questions to date. Rebati credited the BJP-led central government for resolving several state-related problems, emphasizing their commitment to the welfare of the people.

Regarding an upcoming meeting on December 26 regarding tribal reservations, Rebati did not provide a clear response. However, he expressed pride in his Hindu identity, affirming his tolerance towards other religions. Emphasizing his commitment to the people, Rebati pledged to address concerns such as the shortage of vehicles in the Dharmanagar fire department and improve hospital services through high-level discussions. The MP vowed to uphold the BJP’s pre-election promise, continuing to visit the northern district for party work and actively engaging in developmental initiatives for East Tripura.

On Monday morning, MP Rebati visited the house of BJP North Tripura District General Secretary late Sumit Dey at Dharmanagar.