Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Commends PM Narendra Modi’s Commitment to Good Governance on ‘Sushasan Diwas’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 25, 2023: On the occasion of ‘Sushasan Diwas,’ commemorating the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to delivering essential schemes to every citizen.

In a statement marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as ‘Sushasan Diwas’ on December 25th, Chief Minister Saha praised PM Modi, saying, “Prime Minister Modi always emphasizes that plans must reach the last person. This is what good governance is all about. Therefore, it is apt to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as ‘Sushasan Diwas.'”

‘Sushasan Diwas,’ established on December 25, 2014, in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday, holds significance as he was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, alongside Madan Mohan Malaviya. The day reinforces the nation’s commitment to cleanliness, accountability, and effective administration.

The tradition gained momentum in 2021, expanding to a week-long celebration from December 20th to 26th, known as ‘Sushasan Week.’ In 2023, the nation continues to observe this notable week dedicated to good governance.

This year marked the 99th birth anniversary of the iconic leader, commemorated with reverence across the country. The President, Prime Minister, and numerous dignitaries paid floral tributes at his memorial, acknowledging his immense contribution to the nation as ‘Sadaiv Atal.’