Inspiring Triumph Over Tragedy: Aditi Singh Secures Consecutive Gold Medals In Kathak Despite Adversities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2023: In a remarkable display of determination, Aditi Singh, a student at Sachin Deb Barman Memorial Govt Music College, has clinched two consecutive gold medals in Kathak dance, overcoming significant personal hardships. The young artist’s journey to success has been marked by resilience and unwavering willpower.

Aditi faced immense challenges as her mother tragically passed away during her third semester of MA second year in Bengali. Later, she lost her father while pursuing her studies in the third semester of MA second year in Music, underscoring the cruel irony of fate. Even at the tender age of three, Aditi’s life took a challenging turn when her mother suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, leaving her paralyzed.

Hailing from Barman Tilla, Jogendranagar in West district, Aditi Singh has defied all odds, proving that no obstacle can hinder the pursuit of success. Raised alongside her elder sister, Binapani Singh, Aditi lacked the affection and care of her ailing mother due to childhood illness. Her academic journey began at Vidyasagar Girls School, and she completed her Class XII at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ HS School in Agartala city.

Embarking on higher education, Aditi excelled in Bengali, completing her Honours and Masters before securing admission to Sachin Deb Barman Memorial Govt Music College. Her dedication and talent culminated in the achievement of two consecutive gold medals in Kathak dance, first at the undergraduate level in 2020 and then at the postgraduate level in 2022.

Binapani Singh, Aditi’s elder sister, shared the responsibility of raising her sister from childhood, working as a tutor to support the family. Aditi, in turn, contributed to the family’s financial needs and her educational expenses through her tutoring income. Presently enrolled in a government B.Ed college, Aditi aspires to pursue a Ph.D. in Kathak dance and dreams of a career in teaching.

Aditi Singh’s success has not only brought joy and pride to her family and relatives but has also garnered admiration from the local community. Her story serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit that can triumph over adversity, inspiring others to overcome their challenges and pursue their dreams.