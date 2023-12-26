MP Rebati Tripura Highlights Alleged CPIM’s corruption In Three States

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2023: In a one-day training class organized by Karamchhara BJP Mandal at Manu Town Hall under Dhalai district, Speaker Rebati Tripura, MP from Tripura East constituency on Tuesday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of corruption and embezzlement in three states, branding them as the second richest party in India.

The training session aimed to prepare party workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and featured Rebati Tripura as the chief guest. Rebati criticized both the Congress and CPIM, alleging that during the coalition government of Congress with CPIM support, the left-wing leaders claimed control of the central government but failed to contribute to the development of the state.

“When there was a coalition government of Congress with the support of CPIM at the centre, the left-wing leaders of the state said that the reins of the central government were in their hands. But they did nothing for the state. Only embezzlement of money by extortion and money allocated in the name of development of the poor was pocketed by the leaders,” Rebati Tripura stated.

He contrasted this with the current scenario, asserting that the central government, under the BJP, is actively investing in the development of the state. Rebati emphasized the commitment of the BJP to eradicate corruption, stating, “BJP does not tolerate any kind of corruption. The government is working for the benefit of poor people. Therefore, development is possible with everyone.”

The training class was attended by key BJP figures, including BJP State General Secretary Tapash Bhattacharya, Manu-Chailengta Constituency MDC Sanjay Das, and other party leaders. The event served as a platform for BJP leaders to highlight their commitment to clean governance and development ahead of the upcoming elections.