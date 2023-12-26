Tripura Police Seize Cannabis Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh At Churaibari & Arrested Driver

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2023: In a significant operation triggered by a tip-off, Tripura police apprehended a 12-wheeler lorry at Naka Point, located just in front of the Churaibari police station and seize huge haul of dry cannabis and arrested the driver.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Bhanupada Chakraborty, the Superintendent of Police for North Tripura District, alongside the presence of Debasish Saha, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, as well as DCM Amar Chanda Biswas and Sanjib Debnath.

Upon receiving the intelligence, the police swiftly moved to inspect the vehicle. The search, carried out in the presence of the aforementioned officials, resulted in the discovery of 47 packets containing a substantial 250 kilograms of dry cannabis.

The unfolding events revealed that on December 22, the driver, identified as Surjit Majumdar (38) and a resident of Narsingarh under Airport police station in West Tripura district, departed from the Gaitalla area of Sonamura in the Sepahijala district. At that time, the vehicle unloaded sacks of cement. However, it was later revealed that the lorry had been loaded with cannabis, traveling from Narsingarh to Guwahati via Shillong.

The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth Rs 1.50 lakh. The driver, Surjit Majumdar, is now in custody, and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are intensifying efforts to investigate the entire supply chain and those involved in this illicit operation.