Tripura: Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb Sponsors 43 Pilgrims To Assam’s Kamrup-Kamakhya Shaktipeeth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2023: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, demonstrated a personal commitment to spiritual endeavours by making an arrangement for 43 pilgrims for visiting the revered Kamrup-Kamakhya Maha Tirtha Shaktipeeth in Guwahati.

Thanks to MP Biplab Kumar Deb’s proactive initiative, pilgrims were granted the unique opportunity to undertake a cost-free journey to Kamrup-Kamakhya.

A group comprising 43 pilgrims hailing from Bishalgarh and Amarpur embarked on their pilgrimage on Tuesday, departing from the vicinity of the Maa Kamakhya temple in Amarpur via bus.

Speaking on the significance of this initiative, MLA Ranjit Das highlighted that MP Biplab Kumar Deb’s efforts resulted in pilgrims enjoying the pilgrimage to Kamrup-Kamakhya without incurring any expenses.

MLA Ranjit Das further revealed that the pilgrims commenced their journey to Guwahati on Tuesday morning, utilizing three buses for transportation. The pilgrims are scheduled to visit Kamakhya Maa on Wednesday, after which they will return to Tripura on Thursday.

In light of the positive response to this initiative, the MP’s office disclosed that pilgrims from various districts within the state are contemplating visits to other sacred sites across the country in the forthcoming days.