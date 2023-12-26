Tripura’s Ex-Minister & Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul Honoured With International Atal Award 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2023: In a grand ceremony held on Monday in Delhi, Tripura’s former minister and incumbent Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ram Prasad Paul, was bestowed with the prestigious International Atal Award 2023. The ceremony, marked by opulence, took place on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Foundation, on this significant day, honoured Ram Prasad Paul with an international special honour and award for his commendable positive politics and substantial contributions to the development of society through his dedicated social service work. The award, known as the Atal Condemnation Award, was presented to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, recognizing his exemplary service and commitment to the betterment of society.

The event took place at the Pradhan Mantri Hall in Delhi, with dignitaries, including Union Minister Mahendra Bhai Munjapara, gracing the occasion. Notably, the award presentation coincided with the 100th birthday celebration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ram Prasad Paul, elected representative of the Suryaminagar assembly constituency in West District, received the accolade in the presence of esteemed personalities.

The Atal Foundation’s Patron, Shyam Jajuji, and President Aparna Singh, personally handed over the International Atal Award 2023 to Ramprasad Pal, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the realms of positive politics and societal development. The ceremony not only highlighted the achievements of the honouree but also served as a fitting tribute to the legacy of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.